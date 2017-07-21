Thief Scared Off and Accidentally Leaves Cell Phone Behind

Posted 8:36 pm, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 08:14PM, July 21, 2017

MAHANOY CITY — You’ve probably seen how police departments often use social media to help track down suspected crooks. Friday, Mahanoy City police tried that technique with a twist.

Friday afternoon the department used its Facebook page to post surveillance photo of a young woman.

They believe she was stealing items from the Family Dollar Store in the borough.

Police say she got scared off and left her phone behind.

Officers in Mahanoy City used the phone to access the woman’s Facebook page.

Then officers posted a message asking for a phone call.

So far they have not heard from the woman in Schuylkill County.

