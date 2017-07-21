× The Glider Diner’s Grand Re-Opening

SCRANTON — People in Scranton were beginning to wonder if a restaurant that’s been around since the 1940’s would reopen after a fire this spring. But, the Glider Diner is back, and because of the fire, it has a bit of a different look.

When you’ve been in business since 1945, getting back to business after more than two months is like riding a bike.

“It`s probably the longest I`ve ever been off, honestly, and we were going stir crazy. We couldn`t wait to get back, we missed everybody, it`s like family,” said Amy Tucker, a Glider Diner employee for 23 years.

The Glider Diner’s grand re-opening Friday follows a fire back in May.

A grease fire in the kitchen. It didn’t do a lot of damage, but Glider staff say the building on Providence Road in Scranton needed all new wiring and new ceilings to get back up to code.

They took the time to make other improvements too. Including putting in all new kitchen equipment, renovating the dining rooms, and redesigning the menus.

“It`s more of a freshen up, nothing`s changed, it`s just kind of renewed a little bit. So, same great gravy, just some fresh wallpaper,” Tucker added.

The renovations are still a work in progress, but the owner says it was very important to get back open as quickly as possible.

“When you work every day, you look forward to a change, but not that kind of a lengthy time off. So, we just tried to accomplish as much as we could, some cosmetic work, and those things you`ve got to do when you`re down, and we did, we got most of them done,” owner Charle LeStrange said.

LeStrange said it’s a new phase in the diner’s long history. One that many of the regulars remember.

“As a 15-year-old boy many years ago, I worked here for Chappy LeStrange, and I worked here from the time I was 15 until the time I went into the service,” said customer Hal Myers of Scranton.

Myers now visits his first employer a few times a week with friend Jerry O’Malley of Clarks Summit. They said it’s been a long two months.

“We hated every day that the Glider wasn`t there, because it`s easy for both of us and only a short distance away, so we`re very happy it`s open,” Myers said.