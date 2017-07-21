Son Charged in Father’s Murder in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRACKVILLE -- A man in Schuylkill County is now charged with the death of his father.

Tyler Swantek, 24, is the suspect in this case.

Police say he shot his father, Todd Swantek, in the head multiple times with a rifle and then left his body inside their home for weeks before it was discovered.

Police found his body at the end of May. They say his body was on a couch covered with several blankets and pillows. The body was badly decomposed.

According to court papers, the last time there was any activity on Todd Swantek's phone was six weeks before his body was found.

The documents also state Tyler Swantek had used candles, air fresheners and showed sheets and towels under the door to hide the smell of his father's body.

The case has startled neighbors.

"It's a shock, police did what they had to do. It took time to get it all put together but they did their job," said Benard McCauley of Frackville.

Before he was charged on Friday, Tyler Swantek was already in jail on drug charges.

He was taken back to the Schuylkill County jail. He is facing a number of charges including murder and for abuse of a corpse.