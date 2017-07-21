× Raccoon in Pike County Community Tested Positive for Rabies

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP — A raccoon tested positive for rabies after it was found in the backyard of a development in Pike County.

The raccoon was acting abnormally and therefore was killed by local security to be submitted for rabies testing in the Pocono Ranchlands in Lehman Township.

State authorities warn people to not approach any animal they think may be rabid. Instead, contact local police or the closest game commission office.