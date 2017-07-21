Raccoon in Pike County Community Tested Positive for Rabies

Posted 8:04 pm, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 08:03PM, July 21, 2017

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP — A raccoon tested positive for rabies after it was found in the backyard of a development in Pike County.

The raccoon was acting abnormally and therefore was killed by local security to be submitted for rabies testing in the Pocono Ranchlands in Lehman Township.

State authorities warn people to not approach any animal they think may be rabid. Instead, contact local police or the closest game commission office.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s