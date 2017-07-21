Prostitution Sting Operation in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG -- "Do you want to come and see me? I am available now. It's 60-dollars for a short stay or 180 for a full hour," said Detective Kim Lippincott, Monroe County.

What you are seeing is an actual undercover online prostitution sting.

The Monroe County Detectives Office carried out the sting as part of its efforts to fight human trafficking and prostitution in the county.

"So the purpose is to actually intercept the buying of sex before it actually occurs. So when these guys are calling we want to let them know we are monitoring backpage, we are police officers and if you were to show up, you would have been arrested," said Det. Lippincott.

Detectives post these online decoy ads and respond to real online ads on a website called Backpage.com.

Using prepaid cellphones, detectives are able to target men and women attempting to buy sex online.

Once they answer, the phone is transferred.

"I can give you the address, but I have someone I want you to talk to. Don't hang up okay," said Det. Lippincott.

"Good afternoon sir, my name is Brian Webbe and I am detective with the Monroe County District Attorney's office," said Det. Brian Webbe, Monroe County.

Detective Webbe then explains to the callers what is going on, giving them fair warning not to do it again.

"Are you aware that prostitution and soliciting prostitution is illegal," said Det. Webbe.

Detectives then look up callers' social media pages and confront them with details about things such as their families and jobs.

"It definitely has a impact particularly if these are first time buyers so to speak. I think that we sort of scare them away from it and it does have a deterring impact," said Det. Webbe.

"We are actively seeking out prostitution, people who are promoting and soliciting prostitutes in Monroe County and we want it to be known and out there that we aren't going to tolerate it," said Det. Lippincott.

Even though these callers were just given warnings, Monroe County Detectives tell Newswatch 16, these stings do help decrease prostitution in the county.