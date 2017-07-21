New Father, Sheriff’s Deputy Dies Suddenly in Clinton County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOCK HAVEN -- The Clinton County Sheriff's Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. A sheriff's deputy died suddenly last night in Lock Haven. The sheriff’s office tells Newswatch, Stephen Herrold was a new father and just 30 years old.

Each deputy sheriff wore a black band around their badge in honor of 30-year-old Stephen Herrold who died suddenly. Herrold had been a sheriff's deputy for about a year and a half.

"Last night Clinton County Sheriff's office lost Stephen Herrold to a medical emergency of some sort which we don't even know the cause of yet," said Stover.

Sheriff Kerry Stover believes Herrold was healthy and happy. He welcomed his first child, Brock Joseph, just 10 days before his death.

“Stephen was going to be an amazing father. He was just talking about when this child was going to come. He can't wait. He can't wait. He can't wait. For him to only enjoy that for 10 days is unbelievable to me," said Stover.

"He will be very much missed in the office as a deputy but very much missed as a friend to everybody here too," said Stover.

An autopsy is planned to try to determine Deputy Herrold's cause of death. Sheriff Stover expects the office will close completely for the funeral service in a few days.