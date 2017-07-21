Harsher Fines for State Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP -- If you find yourself driving on the highway and spot an emergency vehicle on the shoulder, state law says you must move over to the next lane.

It's part of the states "Move Over" or "Steer Clear" Law.

"The steer clear law has been around for years but a lot of people just aren't familiar with it. They don't understand that people who are on the side of the road, whether it's a police officer, a tow truck operator, PennDOT workers, they have to have room to safely do their job," said Sgt. Joseph Racho, State Police.

Drivers who didn't obey the "Move Over" Law used to face a fine up to $250.

Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill earlier this month that raises those fines for repeat offenders.

The new fines are as follows drivers could face up to $250 for their first offense, $500 for their second offense, and on a third offense, drivers could face up to a $1000 fine.

Sergeant Joseph Racho works for the Pennsylvania State Police.

He says being parked on the shoulder is very dangerous.

"This is extremely important. The speeds that they are driving at 65 or 70 mile an hour zones, there are people working out there and you just don't realize how fast the people are driving right by you and with only a couple feet to work. It's extremely dangerous," said Sgt. Racho.

Sergeant Racho says the law requires drivers to slow down and move into a lane away from where an emergency vehicle is parked.

For example, if the emergency vehicle is on the right shoulder of an interstate, you should move over to the left lane.

But if you can't, here is what you should do.

"Right away slow down and figure out if it is safe to move into the other lane or give the troopers or emergency crews enough room as possible while trying to move out of that lane," said Sgt. Racho.

For incidents that involve injury or death, drivers could face a 90 day license suspension.

Sergeant Racho says here in Monroe County, troopers will be on patrol looking for drivers who are not moving over.