Glider Diner in Scranton Hosts Grand Re-Opening

Posted 3:43 pm, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 03:36PM, July 21, 2017

SCRANTON -- The Glider Diner had its official grand re-opening today in Scranton.

A kitchen fire forced the restaurant to shut its doors back in May.

The owner says after the fire they had to rewire most of the building and put in new ceilings.

They also replaced all of the kitchen equipment and also remodeled the dining rooms.

Some of the remodeling work is still going on but the owner wanted to get open as soon as the kitchen was operational.

The menus were also redesigned but all of the food is the same.

