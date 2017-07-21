× Explosion, Fire Reported at Modern Gas Facility

#BREAKING:Explosion at Modern Gas Sales in Pittston TWP. Owners walking up to the scene. Nearby homes evacuated, burn victims reported @WNEP pic.twitter.com/vY0bUwsLOe — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) July 21, 2017

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP –Crews are the scene of an at a gas company in Luzerne County.

The first call came in just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Modern Gas Sales on Glendale Road, a.k.a. Route 502, in Pittston Township.

Officials have evacuated nearby homes and multiple burns victims have been reported.

According to a hospital official, one person is in critical condition at Geisinger CMC and one person at Geisinger Wyoming Valley is expected to be treated and released.

Major fire with injuries reported at a propane sales business on Route 502, PittstonTwp. @AllenWNEP @cblackburne live at noon @wnep pic.twitter.com/ukMSA6NOGT — Michael Erat (@MichaelErat) July 21, 2017

Neighbors described hearing a loud boom.

” A loud boom came and the house shook a little bit. Then the dogs started barking and everything, and then I came out here to see what was going on,” said Nikolas Graham of Pittston Township. “I kind of just helped him get his dogs out of the house in case anything blew up and went down to my house again.”

There is no word if the fire is under control.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.