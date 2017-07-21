Drug Deal Turns Into Robbery in Lycoming County

Posted 5:03 am, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 05:02AM, July 21, 2017

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP — A drug deal turned into a robbery in Lycoming County.

A man was supposed to drop off marijuana at Marcus Joseph-Le Miller’s home near Williamsport Wednesday night.

Police say when he got there, Miller pulled a gun and swiped his drugs and cash.

Joseph-Le Miller faces robbery charges in Lycoming County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • Fredric

    This is a laugh. Any decent public defender is going to squash this under self defense of his and other lives from an on obviously dangerous felon who by his own admission was trafficking in illegal substances and to immediately surrender said substances to the police. Call the E. M. T. This jury is splitting its sides laughing.

