Central Scranton Expressway to Close ‘Less Often & Later’ for Bridge Work

Posted 9:07 am, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 09:05AM, July 21, 2017

Courtesy: 511PA Northeast Twitter account

SCRANTON — As of Friday morning, the Central Scranton Expressway remains open.

It was originally planned to close at 8 a.m. while crews worked on the new Harrison Avenue Bridge above it.

PennDOT officials say crews are able to do the testing without closing the expressway.

However, it could still close later in the day.

The bridge has been under construction for more than two years and is set to be finished in a few months.

Click here for the latest traffic information.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s