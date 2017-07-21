Central Scranton Expressway to Close ‘Less Often & Later’ for Bridge Work
SCRANTON — As of Friday morning, the Central Scranton Expressway remains open.
It was originally planned to close at 8 a.m. while crews worked on the new Harrison Avenue Bridge above it.
PennDOT officials say crews are able to do the testing without closing the expressway.
However, it could still close later in the day.
The bridge has been under construction for more than two years and is set to be finished in a few months.
