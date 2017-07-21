× Central Scranton Expressway to Close ‘Less Often & Later’ for Bridge Work

These guys are under the bridge right now, telling us they can access most of what they need without closing the Xpressway until later today pic.twitter.com/dbro5CqNQt — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) July 21, 2017

SCRANTON — As of Friday morning, the Central Scranton Expressway remains open.

It was originally planned to close at 8 a.m. while crews worked on the new Harrison Avenue Bridge above it.

PennDOT officials say crews are able to do the testing without closing the expressway.

However, it could still close later in the day.

Guys are under the bridge $ saying they're able to do much of the testing without closing the xperssway. Will close -just less often & later — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) July 21, 2017

The bridge has been under construction for more than two years and is set to be finished in a few months.

Click here for the latest traffic information.

We're on scene at the Central Scranton Expressway. Traffic is still moving but we'll let you know exact the moment it shuts down. Stay tuned pic.twitter.com/KYIKkmnLmL — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) July 21, 2017