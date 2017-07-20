Union County Man Goes Missing Off the Coast in North Carolina

OUTER BANKS, N.C. -- The United States Coast Guard is now searching for a man from Union County who went missing off the coast of North Carolina Thursday.

Thaddeus Davis, an assistant coach at Lewisburg High School, disappeared today while swimming in the Outer Banks.

The photo -- courtesy of the Daily Item -- is Davis when he played football at Bucknell a few years prior.

Friends and former players of Davis held a vigil earlier tonight at Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium at Bucknell University.

