Troublesome Storm Damage Causes Headaches in Wyoming County

Posted 9:52 pm, July 20, 2017, by , Updated at 09:33PM, July 20, 2017

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP — This toppled tree in the community of Osterhout caused big problems. This comes after that tree came crashing down across Route 92, forcing police to close the busy road.

The tree also took down power lines, which led to traffic lights being knocked out in nearby Tunkhannock.

Police tried to direct traffic, but the streets of the borough became quickly congested. Police in WYoming County say Route 92 will have to remained closed for “an extended period of time.”

