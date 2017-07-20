× Tech For Your Travel

It’s a busy time of the year to travel, so which types of tech gear and smartphone apps could help you make the most of that upcoming road trip?

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey scoped out some of the latest apps and GPS gadgets with some pros at Best Buy in Scranton.

The tech gurus stress that some smartphone apps use more data than others which could affect your phone bill if you’re on a family share program, don’t have an unlimited plan, or drive into an international area such as Canada.

Some of the apps tackled on Thursday included: Waze, Google Maps with offline options, and PA 511.

As for some of the hottest new GPS devices on the market, they include ones with built in cameras like this one!