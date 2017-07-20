Son Accused of Killing Father Headed to Trial

POTTSVILLE -- The man accused of murdering his father in Schuylkill County will head to trial.

Michael Marchalk was in court for a hearing Thursday morning at the county courthouse in Pottsville.

Marchalk is accused of beating his father, Gary Marchalk, to death with a baseball bat last month at his father's home in Barnesville.

Marchalk was arrested several days later in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

1 Comment