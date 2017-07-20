Lemonade Stand Benefits St. Joseph’s Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- Go Joe 20 is less than a week away and plenty of businesses and volunteers are pitching in to help the cause.

Traditional Home Health and Hospice held a lemonade stand along West Drinker Street in Dunmore with help from its teenaged volunteers.

Some folks stopped by for a refreshing glass of lemonade on this hot day.

Hot dogs, baked goods and more were for sale too along with a basket raffle.

"I think it's really rewarding for everyone. It's like it makes me feel really good just because it's just doing such a nice thing," said volunteer Elizabeth Haikes.

All proceeds from this event in Lackawanna County will be donated to St. Joseph's Center.