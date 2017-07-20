Google Street View Provides Virtual Tour of International Space Station

PHOTO: Google

NEW YORK — Google’s Street View tool allows you to virtually visit any place in the world – now it lets you visit out of this world locations too.

Google’s popular map tool now allows you to take a virtual tour of the International Space Station.

To assist you, Street View offers detailed explanations of the equipment you will see along the way.

As an added bonus, Space X’s Dragon vehicles were parked at the ISS at the time astronauts gathered the Street View photos, allowing you to also see how cargo is delivered.

Looking to get away – far, far away?  Visit the ISS Street View in Google Maps to give it a try.

