Glider Diner Reopens Following Fire

SCRANTON — A diner in Scranton damaged by fire is reopening more than two months later.

The Glider Diner will hold a grand reopening ceremony on Friday.

The diner had been closed since a grease fire in the kitchen on May 16.

The owner said they made many renovations and redid the menus.

Some customers were served on Thursday as a soft opening.