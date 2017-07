Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Families had a chance to pick up some fresh produce for free on Wednesday in Scranton.

Families with kids in the Scranton School District's three elementary schools in the city's south side had a chance to pick up fruits and veggies at McNichols Educational Plaza.

The Children's Produce Market is held each month thanks to the Weinberg Foundation and Bank of America.

School officials tell us the program benefits dozens of families in south Scranton.