DUNMORE — Flames tore through a home in Lackawanna County.

Flames and smoke were shooting through the roof of the garage at this home on Tiffany Drive in Dunmore around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters just cut a hole in the roof above the garage. Police say all people & animals inside got out safely. @wnep pic.twitter.com/QcD1gja3Su — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) July 20, 2017

Several departments were called out to help fight the flames.

Firefighters say one person was home at the time. She, as well as the family’s pets, got out safely.

There is no word how the fire started.