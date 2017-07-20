Fire Damages Bed and Breakfast in Susquehanna County

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP — A bed and breakfast at a popular golf course in Susquehanna County had to shut down after a fire Thursday afternoon.

There were no injuries, but there is concern about how much damage the fire caused to that bed and breakfast place that also does weddings.

Smoke came from the basement of Fern Hall at the Scottish Run golf course near Forest City.

By the time first responders arrived, the building had already been evacuated. Firefighters had to battle the heavy smoke.

Clifford Township fire officials say it took 20 minutes for them to control the fire in the basement.

The general manager tells Newswatch 16 only a couple guests were forced out.

Walker Plana plans to have her daughter Jordan’s wedding here in the fall. She tells Newswatch 16 when she got the phone call, she was worried and drove to the golf course. She was happy to see there wasn’t a lot of damage to the place.

The fire is still under investigation, but officials are hoping to open up Fern Hall by this weekend.

