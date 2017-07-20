Drugs and Weapons Seized After Traffic Stop in Luzerne County

Posted 9:43 pm, July 20, 2017, by , Updated at 09:42PM, July 20, 2017

HAZLETON — Police in one Luzerne County community showed off the drugs and money seized after a traffic stop in Hazleton on Thursday.

Officers say five people were in the car that was stopped at Sixth and Seybert Streets. Marijuana, crack cocaine, and a stolen handgun were recovered, along with $19,000 in cash.

Three of the five people in the car faced charges after the traffic stop in Hazleton.

