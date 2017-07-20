× Crews Build Habitat for Humanity Home from the Ground Up

PITTSTON — Employees from Wells Fargo spent the day working from the ground up on East Oak Street in Pittston on Thursday to do some good for others.

“It’s really rewarding for our team members to have the opportunity to come out, work on a house, really focus on team work in addition to supporting a family in the Wyoming Valley,” Wells Fargo District Manager Kevin Engelman said.

Those with Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity said the three bedroom home has plenty of room for the family to kick back and relax.

“The front half of the house is going to be open concept with a living room, dining room, kitchen. Pretty much open all the way through, so that it keeps it better for families,” Bob Sherlinski of Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity said.

Crews from Wells Fargo have helped build five homes over the past few years, but this project came during one of the hottest days they’ve ever worked.

“It’s a pretty hot day today, so it’s been a lot of hard work but it’s really rewarding to see the house come from the foundation up,” Engelman said.

In the next couple of weeks, workers will keep at it rain or shine to make sure the house starts looking a lot more like a home.

“It’s about giving back and so we look forward to doing this. I know Wells Fargo looks forward to this every year and we just love to come out here and give back to the community,” Sherlinski said.