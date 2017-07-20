× Central Scranton Expressway to Close Temporarily for Work on New Bridge

SCRANTON — One of the main routes into Scranton is set to close temporarily.

PennDOT plans to shut down the Central Scranton Expressway for about 15 minutes at 2 p.m. Thursday due to work on the new Harrison Avenue Bridge.

The expressway is also scheduled to be closed for most of the day Friday while crews test the durability of the paint on the new bridge. PennDOT plans to close the bridge starting at 8 a.m. Friday until sometime in the afternoon.