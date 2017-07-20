Central Scranton Expressway to Close Temporarily for Work on New Bridge

Posted 12:15 pm, July 20, 2017, by

SCRANTON — One of the main routes into Scranton is set to close temporarily.

PennDOT plans to shut down the Central Scranton Expressway for about 15 minutes at 2 p.m. Thursday due to work on the new Harrison Avenue Bridge.

The expressway is also scheduled to be closed for most of the day Friday while crews test the durability of the paint on the new bridge. PennDOT plans to close the bridge starting at 8 a.m. Friday until sometime in the afternoon.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment