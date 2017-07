× Car Slams into Two Homes in Luzerne County

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — A driver was taken to the hospital after he crashed into two homes in Luzerne County.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday on Oak Street in Pittston Township.

Police believe the driver was suffering from a medical condition when he slammed into the porches of two homes.

#BREAKING: EMS on Oak St near Pittston for report of car crashing into house. Driver trapped in car, rescued, being taken to hospital @WNEP pic.twitter.com/JFeEgcPs9y — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) July 20, 2017

One porch was completely ripped off the home. The other was concrete and will have to be replaced.

No one in the homes was injured.