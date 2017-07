× 911 Center in Susquehanna County Rendered Inoperable Due to Storm

MONTROSE — One county’s 9-1-1 Center has been rendered inoperable due to damage resulting from severe storms on Thursday.

As per State Police at Gibson, the Susquehanna County 911 Center is inoperable as of 6 p.m. on Thursday.

People needing assistance should go to their nearest fire department or contact the State Police barracks at Gibson at (570) 465-3154.