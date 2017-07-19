Talkback 16: Turnpike Tolls, ATM Thieves and Go Joe

Posted 7:41 pm, July 19, 2017, by , Updated at 04:20PM, July 19, 2017

In tonight's edition of Talkback 16, viewers called in to sound off on a variety of topics from the newest hike of tolls on the PA Turnpike, thieves attempting to steal an ATM, and everybody's favorite bicycling weatherman on his latest trek.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s