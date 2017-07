Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE -- A steam locomotive is riding the rails in Honesdale for the first time in nearly four decades.

The steam-powered engine will be part of this weekend's "Steampunk Honesdale" celebration which celebrates the borough's industrial heritage.

It is the first time steam will be back on the rails in Honesdale since 1979,

The event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Wayne County.