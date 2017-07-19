Shots Fired into Wilkes-Barre Home, Narrowly Misses Man Inside
WILKES-BARRE — Police said a couple is lucky to be alive after shots were fired outside their home in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday night, just missing the husband inside.
Officers are still searching for a suspect in connection with this crime after what has been a busy week in the city.
“It’s shocking,” resident Lorraine Ronchi said. “For no reason! What is the cause of it?”
Police would not say which home on South Welles Street was shot at, but they did say the 63-year-old man was sitting on his bed when a bullet lodged into his wall just 20 inches away from him. His wife, who is 67, was also at home.
“You never know what’s liable to happen. It’s just up in the air. It’s just really scary around here sometimes,” resident Charles Dippre said.
Neighbors said the area has only gotten more and more dangerous as the years have gone by.
“Just stay out of everybody’s way. Believe it or not, I don’t even go out at night in Wilkes-Barre because it’s getting really too bad,” Dippre said.
Tuesday’s gunfire is just the latest in a string of other gun related crimes this week, with shots also being fired on East Northampton Street, South Grant Street, and Dana Street over the last couple of days.
“It’s just nerve wracking. Makes me feel like I want to move,” Ronchi said.
Police said no one was injured in any of these incidents, but neighbors aren’t taking any chances.
“We do lock our doors it’s just, I can’t get over it. It’s just frustrating,” Ronchi said.
Police have not said whether these incidents are connected.
7 comments
Archie beal is a communist
Archie, care to comment? Before you say that only the police and military should have guns, please explain to us and justify your logic: 1. The guy at Fort Hood, he was military and shot all those soldiers. 2. The Somali cop in Minnesota that shot the Austrailian woman. Can’t wait to hear your answers.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Hahaha. I’m actually starting to enjoy watching this city fall into the ground.
HAHAHAHA.
It’s like fn Somalia!
Are you for real?
Wilkesbarre again? The minority there seems to be law abiding citizems. The rest are thugs,low life druggies, psychopaths and general scum. Trump while you are at it. Build a wall around wilkesbarre.
Givemeabreak
One wall at a time. Can’t even get the one built he promised. Maybe if he spent less time golfing he would be able to get it done.
so_sad
Well, um, one should ALWAYS lock their doors..just because “years ago we didn’t lock our doors,” well that’s great until something happens. But wilkes-barre? Time to drain the swamp, round up the guns, and lock up the thugs.
Perkins
Years ago doors didn’t have locks.
Givemeabreak
That’s all nonsense. People have been securing their doors since humans had doors. The world has always been dangerous. This notion that things were safer back in the day is a bold face like.