Shots Fired into Wilkes-Barre Home, Narrowly Misses Man Inside

WILKES-BARRE — Police said a couple is lucky to be alive after shots were fired outside their home in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday night, just missing the husband inside.

Officers are still searching for a suspect in connection with this crime after what has been a busy week in the city.

“It’s shocking,” resident Lorraine Ronchi said. “For no reason! What is the cause of it?”

Police would not say which home on South Welles Street was shot at, but they did say the 63-year-old man was sitting on his bed when a bullet lodged into his wall just 20 inches away from him. His wife, who is 67, was also at home.

“You never know what’s liable to happen. It’s just up in the air. It’s just really scary around here sometimes,” resident Charles Dippre said.

Neighbors said the area has only gotten more and more dangerous as the years have gone by.

“Just stay out of everybody’s way. Believe it or not, I don’t even go out at night in Wilkes-Barre because it’s getting really too bad,” Dippre said.

Tuesday’s gunfire is just the latest in a string of other gun related crimes this week, with shots also being fired on East Northampton Street, South Grant Street, and Dana Street over the last couple of days.

“It’s just nerve wracking. Makes me feel like I want to move,” Ronchi said.

Police said no one was injured in any of these incidents, but neighbors aren’t taking any chances.

“We do lock our doors it’s just, I can’t get over it. It’s just frustrating,” Ronchi said.

Police have not said whether these incidents are connected.