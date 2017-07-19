Scranton Shakespeare Festival: Season’s Final Curtain Call
You might just call it a trendy take on Shakespeare! Members of the Scranton Shakespeare Festival are gearing up for the final curtain call of the sixth season.
Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the festival and the performances Wednesday. The final showings for this summer are this weekend!
SHOWTIMES:
WHEN: This Friday & Saturday, July 21 & July 22
TIME: 8 p.m.
WHERE: Scranton Preparatory School, 1000 Wyoming, Scranton
SHOWS:
Friday, Measure for Measure
Saturday: Two Gentlemen of Verona
SUNDAY SHOWTIME:
WHEN: Sunday, July 23
TIME: 5 p.m.
WHERE: PNC Field, 235 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic
SHOW: Damn Yankees,
Although all shows are free, you can reserve tickets ahead of time by clicking here!
WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the Scranton Shakespeare Festival.