× Scranton Shakespeare Festival: Season’s Final Curtain Call

You might just call it a trendy take on Shakespeare! Members of the Scranton Shakespeare Festival are gearing up for the final curtain call of the sixth season.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the festival and the performances Wednesday. The final showings for this summer are this weekend!

SHOWTIMES:

WHEN: This Friday & Saturday, July 21 & July 22

TIME: 8 p.m.

WHERE: Scranton Preparatory School, 1000 Wyoming, Scranton

SHOWS:

Friday, Measure for Measure

Saturday: Two Gentlemen of Verona

SUNDAY SHOWTIME:

WHEN: Sunday, July 23

TIME: 5 p.m.

WHERE: PNC Field, 235 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic

SHOW: Damn Yankees,

Although all shows are free, you can reserve tickets ahead of time by clicking here!

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the Scranton Shakespeare Festival.