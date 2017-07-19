Roundtable Discussion in Lackawanna County Held to Improve Safety for Corrections Officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JESSUP -- A special event Wednesday night was hosted by a father whose son was brutally murdered while working at the Federal Prison in Wayne County.

Don Williams organized this round table discussion at the 911 Center in Lackawanna County, all in an attempt to improve safety for corrections officers.

This comes after his son Eric Williams was viciously stabbed to death by an inmate at the Federal Prison near Waymart in 2013.

That inmate -- Jesse Con-Ui -- who was already serving a life sentence when he murdered Eric Williams, was convicted. Earlier this month, he was given another life sentence after the jury could not decide on the death penalty.

Don Williams wants to make sure no other corrections officer is killed like his son. He says he plans to request that Federal Corrections officers be allowed to carry pepper spray and consider the installation of gun lockers.

Williams also brought up the need for improving staffing at f