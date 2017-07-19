× Pennsylvania State Police Vehicles Going Gray

DUNMORE — Here in Pennsylvania, from Pittsburgh to Philly and everywhere in between, we’re used to seeing state police in white vehicles, responding to emergencies or just a routine day on the road.

Now, those vehicles are turning a darker shade one by one as the state updates the fleet.

“This is one of the things they looked at and wanted to change. They wanted the public to make an association with the gray car to match the gray trooper uniform,” said Tpr. Mark Keyes, Pennsylvania State Police.

At the state police barracks in Dunmore, Trooper Mark Keyes showed off the new look of a state police SUV. It’s gray all over and on the side, in all caps, the word “Trooper.”

“It’s reflective at night. They wanted the trooper vehicles to be readily identifiable.”

Troopers explained there are some for whom it will take some getting used to the new gray sedans and SUVs.

“We’ve had a few people remark about being pulled over and not sure who was pulling them over because they’re not used to seeing the gray cars.”

For decades, white has been the color of state police cruisers throughout the Commonwealth. Now as each of the old vehicles get phased out, new gray ones will be replacing them all across the state.

“When they see it’s a trooper vehicle, they’re shocked. We get a lot of compliments,” said Cpl. Manny Hicks.

Troopers gave Newswatch 16 a ride in a new gray Ford Interceptor.

“It’s nice. I like that it says ‘Trooper’ on the side,” said Destinney Matthews of Scranton.

“I think it’s a stunning color. It blends with highway patrol and the support our officers give us,” said Steve Szydlowski of Moosic.

State police vehicles were gray more than 50 years ago. The change back to gray should take three years as each white vehicle that goes out of service is replaced by a gray one.