Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child in Scranton
SCRANTON — A Scranton man is now facing charges of sex assault after he allegedly assaulted a young girl while babysitting her.
According to authorities, 67-year-old John Cathrall allegedly assaulted the child in the bathtub and on a living room sofa.
Cathrall has been charged with aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors in Lackawanna County.
41.408969 -75.662412
1 Comment
Commonsense
No offense, but who the hell lets this guy near their kids, i dont even ha e kids but if i knew he was watching one of my relatives they would be abruptly woken up.