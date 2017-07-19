Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child in Scranton

Posted 9:47 pm, July 19, 2017

SCRANTON — A Scranton man is now facing charges of sex assault after he allegedly assaulted a young girl while babysitting her.

According to authorities, 67-year-old John Cathrall allegedly assaulted the child in the bathtub and on a living room sofa.

Cathrall has been charged with aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors in Lackawanna County.

