Keeping Cool at the Ballpark

MOOSIC — It was a hot one for baseball fans in Lackawanna County.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders played an early game Wednesday.

The special noon game welcomed kids from summer camps from all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Their counselors had to take special care to make sure everyone stayed cool.

The boys of summer at PNC Field were joined by classic summer weather and lots of kids for a special noon game against the Norfolk Tides.

The RailRiders had lots of support. The game was an outing for summer camps all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Sophie Pence from the Danville Child Development Center had more than 30 kids in tow.

“A lot of sunscreen, we brought water into the game. They all can go to the concessions. They brought their money, so now we’re going to go watch the game,” Pence said.

Watching the game under the blazing sun, spots of shade were a hot commodity, and camp counselors came prepared.

Sunscreen and hydration were important. Marli Strickland from Kingston was one of 29 kids who came from the Wilkes-Barre YMCA.

“It is a handful,” said Kelly Ahern, Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA. “We’re keeping cool though. We’ve got squirt guns with us. We got water, so we’re all set to root on the RailRiders.”

You wouldn’t find any of these kids complaining about the heat. They proved that keeping cool can be fun, too.

Temperatures peaked around 90 degrees in Moosic Wednesday. In order to have a heat wave, you’ve got to have three days in a row at 90 degrees or higher. Newswatch 16 meteorologists say that’s definitely a possibility this week.