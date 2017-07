Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- The game really went to the dogs at PNC Field in Lackawanna County.

Two golden retrievers were on hand as ball dogs for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during Tuesday night's doubleheader.

They fetch the ball and get it back to the pitcher, but one pooch had other plans.

The dogs were borrowed from a minor league team in New Jersey for the game in Moosic.