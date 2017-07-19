Former Lackawanna County Commissioner Back in Court, Trying to Get New Trial

Posted 9:28 pm, July 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:27PM, July 19, 2017

SCRANTON -- A former Lackawanna County Commissioner had yet another day in court, but this time it was in an attempt to get himself a new trial.

In 2011, Robert Cordaro was convicted of corruption and sentenced to 11 years in prison. So far, he's served about half of that.

This is now the second time Cordaro has asked for a new trial. This time, he claims prosecutors didn't have enough evidence.

A judge in Federal Court in Scranton heard arguments from both sides today and will make a decision at a later date.

