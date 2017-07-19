× Family Baffled After 15 Pounds of Frozen Sausage Falls on Home

Deerfield Beach, FL — “It was like thunder and it awakened me out of a sleep.”

Yes, you heard right, sausages – frozen Italian pork sausages -15 pounds of it wrapped in a bag marked William Land Service, a land clearing company in Alabama, fell on a Florida family’s roof.

The family was baffled. Who, what, and where did it come from and why on their roof?

Son Austin called the company, “I called them and the guys probably thought I was crazy.”

He sent them pictures and hasn’t heard back, so they started coming up their own theories.

“I thought possibly it had fallen from a plane or had to do with a drug deal or something,” says Austin’s mom, Jennie Adair.

Austin’s father Travis made light of the incident, “Possibly North Korea with a sausage missile or something?”

Whatever the reason, they would really like to know.

“I would love to know what happened because it is so so odd.”