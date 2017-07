× Coroner Called to Plane Crash in Bradford County

TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — The coroner has been called to the scene of a reported plane crash in Bradford County.

Emergency crews were called out for reports of a plane down just before noon Wednesday.

Officials have not released any information at this time.

