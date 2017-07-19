× Convicted Bank Robber from the Poconos Sentenced to More Than a Century Behind Bars

TENNESSEE — A convicted bank robber from the Poconos has been sentenced to more than a century behind bars.

Michael Benanti of Lake Harmony served time for operating a burglary ring in Lackawanna County 25 years ago. Now, according to published reports out of Tennessee, Benanti kidnapped bank officials and their families as part of a multi-state extortion spree.

He was sentenced yesterday in Knoxville to four consecutive life sentences plus 155 years in prison.

Last year, Benanti also admitted holding up the People’s Security Bank near Clarks Summit back in 2014.