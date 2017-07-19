Boy Dies in Apparent Drowning in Luzerne County, Family Says

#BREAKING: Police at home on Perkins St in Plains Twp for report of possible drowning of 3-year-old boy. He was rushed to the hospital @WNEP pic.twitter.com/i7THto3bMk — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) July 19, 2017

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — Police were called to a home in Luzerne County for reports of a possible drowning.

Investigators said a 3-year-old boy was swimming in an above ground pool at a home on Perkins Street in Plains Township.

The child was found unconscious in the pool by police just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, and he was rushed to the hospital.

The victim’s aunt told Newswatch 16 the boy has died.

The Luzerne County coroner confirmed the office is investigating the death.

No other information has been released at this time.

Police, the coroner’s office, and the district attorney’s office are all involved in the investigation.