Boy Dies in Apparent Drowning in Luzerne County, Family Says

PLAINS TOWNSHIP — Police were called to a home in Luzerne County for reports of a possible drowning.
Investigators said a 3-year-old boy was swimming in an above ground pool at a home on Perkins Street in Plains Township.
The child was found unconscious in the pool by police just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, and he was rushed to the hospital.
The victim’s aunt told Newswatch 16 the boy has died.
The Luzerne County coroner confirmed the office is investigating the death.
No other information has been released at this time.
Police, the coroner’s office, and the district attorney’s office are all involved in the investigation.
41.277932 -75.850761
3 comments
sharon gunsallus
where was the adult watching this 3 year old child?
Lance
Where was the adult supervision? Tragic but this could have been avoided.
D.
Based upon what I see every day, I am surprised this has happened only once this summer