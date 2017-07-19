× Big Book Sale: $20 a Bag

EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — For as many people who were inside Faith Lutheran Church near Lewisburg, it was pretty quiet. That’s because people were reading, and they had a lot of titles to choose from.

“We usually have around 40,000, plus or minus depending on donations,” Bridgette Thompson said.

This is the annual used book sale, benefiting the Union County Public Library System. It’s pretty well-known in the Lewisburg area. Lori Breech drove 45 minutes to get here.

“I drive all the way up here because this is an awesome place to buy books. I am a book collector, I think you would call it. My husband counted my book collection. I have 402 books,” Breech said.

Organizers say selling the donated books usually brings in around $15,000.

“I like historical fiction and I like gardening. I have grandkids so I look for the kids’ books. There’s just a lot to choose from. Anything you can think of, they’ve got,” Jeanne Trego said.

Shoppers tell Newswatch 16 the price is right.

“Twenty dollars a bag is awesome. I can’t beat that,” Misty Gephart said.

Misty Gephart is a seventh grade teacher in Selinsgrove. She buys books for her classroom.

“Anything from joke books to science, social studies, history, those types of things,” Gephart said.

If you don’t make it on the first day, don’t worry. There’s still a whole storage garage filled with books that need to be put out.

“So they just replenish until we run out of stock,” Thompson said.

People really only have one complaint.

“Well, it gets a little heavy. There are just so many books here to choose from,” Trego said.

The used book sale runs through Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church, on Route 45 near Lewisburg.