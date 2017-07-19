× Bear Cub Reunites with Rescuer in the Poconos

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — He might not know it, but he’s one lucky bear cub. After being hit by a car in the Marshalls Creek area earlier this month, he’s back on the mend.

John Gilroy was one of the men who helped save him.

“I pulled over and I was talking to the guys. We found out he was dehydrated and we learned since he had a concussion,” said John Gilroy, Gilroy Northeast Inc.

This is the first time Gilroy has seen the cub since he helped three state troopers rescue it on Route 209.

Since then, the cub has been getting much-needed attention at Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Hamilton Township.

“It’s very rewarding to be able to have, well to be able to get that close to a wild animal is pretty crazy and hopefully he’s going to be OK,” said Gilroy.

Kathy Uhler runs the rehab center. She says the bear cub is eating a lot and has gained about four pounds. He still has recovery time ahead of him.

“He got some really quick help which made all the difference in saving him, and the rest is just time and healing and food,” said Uhler.

The cub won’t stay in his pen for long. Pretty soon he will be moved up into a larger pen where he will continue to recover before he is released back out into the wild.

Officials with the game commission also came to check on the bear cub.

Wildlife Conservation Officer Bryan Mowrer says the little guy was put in the right hands at the right time.

“They are authorized to have it. They have an enclosure. They have the experience and food to take care of the bear cub, so it’s in a place where it can get healthy before we release it,” said Officer Mowrer.

As you can imagine, the bear cub eats a lot and the center runs solely on donations.

For more information on how you can donate, click here.