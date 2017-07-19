Armed Robber Held Up Luzerne County Coffee Shop at Knifepoint

Posted 9:41 pm, July 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:40PM, July 19, 2017

WEST PITTSTON -- A robber armed with a knife held up a Dunkin' Donuts Wednesday morning in Luzerne County.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. at the store along Wyoming Avenue in West Pittston.

In the surveillance video, you can see a man go behind the counter and grab a worker from behind.

Officers tell us the crook grabbed the woman by the neck and forced her to open up a safe. Besides being shaken up, that worker was not hurt.

However, the robber did make off with several hundred dollars in Luzerne County.

 

