83rd annual Dream Game

Posted 11:14 pm, July 19, 2017, by

The longest continuous running HS football All Star game in the country was held at John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckille.  The City faced the County in the Dream Game.  Colin McCreary of Abington Heights threw three Touchdown passes to lead the County to a 27-12 win.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s