This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Susquehanna Outdoor Adventures

Posted 9:16 am, July 18, 2017

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll introduce you to Chris Ehmer and Susquehanna Outdoor Adventures.  Take a tour of their private island on the Susquehanna River complete with treehouses you can rent.  Plus we'll continue our search for reptiles and amphibians in the Poconos with field staff members Rick Koval and Dale Butler, and we'll give away the second of our two crossbows from Drop Tine Archery.  We've got all that and more and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

