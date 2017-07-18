× Teens Participate is Summer Camp Service Projects

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — Instead of taking a traditional summer vacation a group of kids in Schuylkill County decided to help out those in need.

”We’re going to get back the satisfaction that we changed someone`s life,” camp-goer Tallin Chupick said.

This is the 10th year for the Romans 12 camp run by the Community Church of Prayer based in Schuylkill County. About 40 teenagers work to complete 22 service projects in the area. The camp lasts for a week. The students work during the day and camp out together at night.

“It is great to see them come out,” Community Church of Prayer Pastor Ron Schultz said. “What we like to teach them is that being a Christian is not just coming to church on Sunday, it`s about a way of life so I tell them they are not volunteering, they`re service.”

Some of the projects the kids are doing include building a ramp for a teenager with disabilities and hosting a carnival for adults with physical and intellectual disabilities.

The camp-goers said the camp allows them to deepen their connection with God.

“Really, it’s none of us,” camp-goer Eric Stitt said. “God has given me the chance to do this and I`m just doing the best I can do for him.”