Teacher Charged with Indecent Assault

JERSEY SHORE — Six teenage girls in the Jersey Shore Area School District have come forward claiming a teacher touched them inappropriately.

That teacher is being charged with harassment and indecent assault.

Court paperwork shows that Samuel Rothrock, 36, of Muncy, a learning support teacher in Jersey Shore, is accused of touching several of his students.

Some of those alleged victims have learning disabilities.

Rothrock is accused of harassing six students and indecently assaulting a teacher’s aide in the Jersey Shore Area School district.

Rothrock has been a life-skills teacher at the Jersey Shore High School for nearly a decade. Many of the students in his classes have mental disabilities.

According to court papers, in early May students noticed Rothrock acting strangely

Several students claim Rothrock was inappropriately hugging them and touching their thighs.

A teacher’s aide claims Rothrock ran his hand under her dress and touched her underwear.

Court papers reveal that Rothrock told investigators he has recently been in treatment for alcohol issues and is struggling with depression and anxiety.

Just after the incidents, he checked himself into rehab.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a few of the families involved.

“My daughter has a disability. Her IQ is probably seven to eight year old and he knows because, of course, he has all the paperwork there, so he knows so what he can do and how he can take advantage of these little kids, and that’s the sad part,” said one mother.

In a statement, the Jersey Shore Area School district said could not comment on Samuel Rothrock’s employment status, but two of the alleged victims tell us that Rothrock was not at the high school at the end of the school year.