MILFORD — A man was sentenced to state prison Tuesday for a murder in Pike County.

Jared Masker, 33, of Milford was sentenced to 17 to 45 years behind bars on third-degree murder charges.

Masker pleaded guilty to shooting Kristopher Hanscom, 23, from Bushkill, after the two got into an argument outside a bar near Dingmans Ferry in August of 2015.