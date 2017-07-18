Remembering Officer Kris Moules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- One year after a correctional officer died on the job, loved ones, coworkers, and county officials are remembering him.

People came together outside the Luzerne County Courthouse Tuesday morning to remember Kristopher Moules.

The flag at the courthouse now flies at half-staff in honor of the one-year anniversary of Correctional Officer Kris Moules' passing.

Moules was just 25 years old when he and inmate Timothy Gilliam got into an altercation on the fifth floor of the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. The two slammed into a closed elevator door. It opened and they fell to their deaths.

In this story Officer Kris Moules

Fellow officers raised money to dedicate a plaque to Moules' memory. It will be displayed at the Luzerne County Prison as a reminder to officers to give their all, for a man who gave so much.

The remembrance ceremony moved many people in the audience, especially Moules' mother.

"It's been a year like this. Anything that happens, they all come and they all show up and they all offer hugs and kisses and support, and they send me texts, and they call. They do everything they can," said Kitty Moules.