× Picking Up Pickleball

The sport of pickleball is really starting to score some points in our area. Pickleball is basically a larger version of ping-pong.

One place in our area that’s attracting quite the pickleball crowd is Newberry Estate in Dallas.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey stopped by the development Tuesday to learn more about the game and some of the big events planned surrounding the sport in our area.

One activity includes Tuesday night’s court dedication at Newberry Estate at 6 p.m.

It’s open to the public so people can try the game for free!

Newberry Estate has expanded its pickleball courts from two to eight because of the interest in our area.

Newberry Estate is also hosting the pickleball division of the Keystone State Games next week on July 24 and 25.

For more information on pickleball in our area, contact the sport’s local ambassador Jack Monick at Newberry Estate at 570-647-8010 or email him at Jacqmonique@gmail.com.

People can get a pickleball membership for the remainder of the summer at Newberry Estate for $25.00 a month.

To find it, type “3 Newberry Estate, Dallas” into your GPS.